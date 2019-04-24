×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hulk Hogan on people who still bring up his controversial remarks

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
40   //    24 Apr 2019, 14:30 IST


Hogan kicking off WrestleMania 35 with Alexa Bliss
Hogan kicking off WrestleMania 35 with Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on Booker T's podcast, The Hall Of Fame.

Hogan stated that he worries about the people who constantly bring up the controversial remarks that he made in the past.


In case you didn't know...

By the time WrestleMania 32 rolled around, Hulk Hogan had become one of the most hated men in the professional wrestling industry. A media outlet named Gawker had leaked a controversial tape, in which Hogan was seen making racist remarks.

The controversy ended with Hogan suing Gawker and ultimately winning the lawsuit, which led to the media outlet shutting down. Hogan didn't come out of it unscathed though, with WWE completely erasing the former WWE Champion from its website, as well as from the Hall of Fame.

In 2018, Hogan and WWE reconciled, and The Immortal One was reinstated into the Hall of Fame.


The heart of the matter

While talking with Booker T, Hogan opened up on the controversy his remarks had caused, and how his life had been affected deeply because of the whole fiasco.

Hogan had some interesting things to say to the people who were still bringing up his comments all these years later. He stated that sometimes, people make mistakes and that doesn't define what kind of a person they are. Hogan added that he worries about the people who bring up his controversial comments.

The Hall of Famer then said that the comments were made in 2006, and even though he doesn't remember the conversation, he knows that those remarks were definitely made by him and he regrets it every day.


What's next?

Hogan isn't doing himself any favors by putting the blame on the ones who still bring those comments up. The comments that were made on the tape were something that ended up hurting millions of people around the world. There are still a bunch of WWE Superstars who haven't forgiven The Hulkster, and statements like these won't help his case going forward.

 What are your views on Hogan's comments on Booker T's podcast?

Tags:
WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan Booker T
Advertisement
5 former WWE Champions who need to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Does Brutus Beefcake deserve his WWE Hall of Fame Induction?
RELATED STORY
9 Superstars who surprisingly returned to the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Hall of Famers who wrestled in WWE after their induction
RELATED STORY
WWE Hall of Fame 2019: All Confirmed Inductees
RELATED STORY
10 people who should be in the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
10 Questionable names that are in the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE Hall Of Fame: 4 Superstars who will become two-time inductees
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars fans didn't expect to see in the WWE Hall of Fame 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer explains why DX shouldn't have headlined the HoF
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us