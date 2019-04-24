WWE News: Hulk Hogan on people who still bring up his controversial remarks

Hogan kicking off WrestleMania 35 with Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on Booker T's podcast, The Hall Of Fame.

Hogan stated that he worries about the people who constantly bring up the controversial remarks that he made in the past.

In case you didn't know...

By the time WrestleMania 32 rolled around, Hulk Hogan had become one of the most hated men in the professional wrestling industry. A media outlet named Gawker had leaked a controversial tape, in which Hogan was seen making racist remarks.

The controversy ended with Hogan suing Gawker and ultimately winning the lawsuit, which led to the media outlet shutting down. Hogan didn't come out of it unscathed though, with WWE completely erasing the former WWE Champion from its website, as well as from the Hall of Fame.

In 2018, Hogan and WWE reconciled, and The Immortal One was reinstated into the Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Booker T, Hogan opened up on the controversy his remarks had caused, and how his life had been affected deeply because of the whole fiasco.

Hogan had some interesting things to say to the people who were still bringing up his comments all these years later. He stated that sometimes, people make mistakes and that doesn't define what kind of a person they are. Hogan added that he worries about the people who bring up his controversial comments.

The Hall of Famer then said that the comments were made in 2006, and even though he doesn't remember the conversation, he knows that those remarks were definitely made by him and he regrets it every day.

What's next?

Hogan isn't doing himself any favors by putting the blame on the ones who still bring those comments up. The comments that were made on the tape were something that ended up hurting millions of people around the world. There are still a bunch of WWE Superstars who haven't forgiven The Hulkster, and statements like these won't help his case going forward.

What are your views on Hogan's comments on Booker T's podcast?