WWE News: Hulk Hogan reveals date for big announcement, talks beating up Vince McMahon

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.23K // 06 Aug 2018, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan is regarded as one of the greatest of all time

What’s the story?

Speaking at the National Sports Collectors Convention (*footage courtesy--Cleveland.com) in Cleveland, Ohio, WWE legend Hulk Hogan spoke on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Hogan revealed that he’s set to spring a big surprise on the fans come October 27th. Besides, Hogan also addressed his reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In case you didn’t know…

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time.Hogan was fired from the WWE and suspended from the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2015; owing to the emergence of a few leaked tapes which showed him mouthing racist profanities.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that after about 3 years of being suspended from the WWE Hall of Fame, Hulk Hogan was reinstated into it earlier this year.

That, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding the possibility of Hogan returning to the WWE sooner rather than later.

Speaking to the hordes of fans at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, Hogan asserted—

"All the brothers out here with the nWo shirts on, something really special is going to be going down…Just remember, the date, October 27. Go to HulkHogan.com, something very special is gonna happen October 27."

Additionally, Hogan elucidated on his reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame; stating—

"There's a lot of stuff going on. WWE put Hulk Hogan back in the Hall of Fame," Hogan said to a rousing ovation…That means I get to go back and beat Vince McMahon up one more time." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Hogan’s website featured a rather intriguing statement on its front page—one which read as follows—

"Something big is coming and it's going to be 2 sweet brother - Hollywood HH

Save the date, October 27th."

What’s next?

As noted, Hulk Hogan is presently teasing a big surprise to be revealed on October 27th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Hogan is highly likely to return to WWE later this year.

What are your thoughts on Hulk Hogan’s statements? Sound off in the comments!