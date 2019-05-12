×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hulk Hogan shares interesting accomplishment on Twitter

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
107   //    12 May 2019, 09:45 IST

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently took to Twitter and shared an interesting tidbit from his past.

Hogan shared a photo of him carrying the IWGP Title, and stated that unlike what the general consensus is, he is a 13-time World Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded by many as quite possibly the greatest Superstar of all time. He helped WWE garner tons of mainstream media coverage in the 80s, thanks to his Hollywood contacts and his mainstream appeal.

Hogan and Vince McMahon turned the promotion into the biggest wrestling company in the world, with Hogan headlining multiple WrestleMania events in succession. He left WWE in the early 90s, and went on to become one of the biggest heels of all time, as a part of the New World Order.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, and still makes occasional WWE appearances. He appeared alongside Alexa Bliss to kick off this year's WrestleMania.

Also read: Vince McMahon's reaction to Hogan leaving for WCW revealed

The heart of the matter

Hogan spent a considerable amount of time in Japan, and displayed a completely different wrestling style during his stint there. He was seen wrestling technical matches in NJPW, unlike what the American fans were used to seeing.

He recently posted a photo of himself on Twitter, that shows him carrying the IWGP World Title. Hogan was the first IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and carried an earlier version of the belt, which was later replaced by the current title.

Here's what Hogan had to say to his fans and wrestling historians:

Advertisement
People always say I was 12 times champion but why does everyone forget that I was the first IWGP Heavyweight Champ, brother?! Make it 13 times Champ brother HH

What's next?

With WWE and Hogan having reconciled last year, fans should expect The Immortal One to make more appearances in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Hogan's claim?

Tags:
NJPW Hulk Hogan Vince McMahon History of WWE
Advertisement
5 WWE Legends you didn't know wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 times Hulk Hogan refused to lose a match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan comments on how it feels to be back with WWE
RELATED STORY
NJPW/WWE News: Former WWE Champion makes a shocking return to NJPW
RELATED STORY
5 Times WWE acknowledged The Bullet Club on TV
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Hemsworth to star as Hulk Hogan in upcoming biopic
RELATED STORY
Top 4 embarrassing moments of WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes slight dig at the Hulk Hogan controversy
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan makes guest appearance at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega on being frustrated with Kazuchika Okada's approach for their upcoming title match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us