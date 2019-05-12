WWE News: Hulk Hogan shares interesting accomplishment on Twitter

Hulk Hogan

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently took to Twitter and shared an interesting tidbit from his past.

Hogan shared a photo of him carrying the IWGP Title, and stated that unlike what the general consensus is, he is a 13-time World Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded by many as quite possibly the greatest Superstar of all time. He helped WWE garner tons of mainstream media coverage in the 80s, thanks to his Hollywood contacts and his mainstream appeal.

Hogan and Vince McMahon turned the promotion into the biggest wrestling company in the world, with Hogan headlining multiple WrestleMania events in succession. He left WWE in the early 90s, and went on to become one of the biggest heels of all time, as a part of the New World Order.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, and still makes occasional WWE appearances. He appeared alongside Alexa Bliss to kick off this year's WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Hogan spent a considerable amount of time in Japan, and displayed a completely different wrestling style during his stint there. He was seen wrestling technical matches in NJPW, unlike what the American fans were used to seeing.

He recently posted a photo of himself on Twitter, that shows him carrying the IWGP World Title. Hogan was the first IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and carried an earlier version of the belt, which was later replaced by the current title.

Here's what Hogan had to say to his fans and wrestling historians:

People always say I was 12 times champion but why does everyone forget that I was the first IWGP Heavyweight Champ, brother?! Make it 13 times Champ brother HH

People always say I was 12 times champion but why does everyone forget that I was the first IWGP Heavyweight Champ, brother?! Make it 13 times Champ brother HH pic.twitter.com/DbLKtV34dz — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 10, 2019

What's next?

With WWE and Hogan having reconciled last year, fans should expect The Immortal One to make more appearances in the near future.

