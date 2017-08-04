WWE News: Hulk Hogan talks about being bullied

Hulk Hogan opens up about dealing with being bullied and teased as a child.

Hogan opens up about a difficult childhood

What's the story?

Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan recently teamed up with former WCW colleague Marc Mero to give kids hope by letting them know they're not alone when it comes to being bullied.

In case you didn't know....

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Marc Mero has turned a new leaf, so-to-speak, since his days as Johnny B. Badd, or Marc Mero the sports entertainer. After living a hard life full of bad mistakes, Marc decided to turn his attention towards helping the youth of America.

Mero started the program called "Champion of Choices," which is an outreach program dedicated to going into public schools, sharing his story and giving the young adults hope for a positive future.

Tomorrow I will be adding a new video with a candid @HulkHogan sharing a story about being bullied. https://t.co/MOZxXMMGSi pic.twitter.com/s5eBWTOQxR — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 25, 2017

The heart of the matter

Mero recently caught up with Hulk Hogan and the two spoke candidly about bullying and the importance of making the right choices.

Also read: 5 audacious claims made by Hulk Hogan

During their conversation, Hogan talked about how he was teased and bullied for being overweight. He also mentioned that he was so ashamed of his size, that he didn't take his shirt off at the beach until he was 19 years old.

What's next?

Marc Mero carries his message of hope and positivity all across the country, and abroad. If you visit his website at thinkpoz.org, you can view his calendar, as well as learn more about his outreach and what started it all.

Authors take

Marc Mero is a hero, plain and simple. His program has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of youth who really needed to hear from someone like him. Adding such a well-known face to the picture, such as Hulk Hogan, can only increase his reach and hopefully change, maybe even save lives.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com