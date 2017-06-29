WWE News: Hulk Hogan talks about trying to join Metallica and The Rolling Stones

Hogan speaks about the time he tried to join Metallica and The Rolling Stones as a bassist.

Hulk Hogan is a bassist

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was interviewed by The Top Rope. During the interview, Hogan spoke about several professional wrestling related subjects and also revealed that he had tried to become the bassist for both Metallica and The Rolling Stones.

In case you didn’t know...

Hulk Hogan is a former WWE Superstar who has had several runs with the company. Hogan was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

His contract with the WWE was terminated in 2015 after a sex tape scandal of his came to light; the scandal also had Hogan uttering racial slurs, which caused the WWE to distance themselves from him by removing all references to him from their website and programming.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan talked about his music career prior to becoming a wrestler and said that his band comprised of musicians that he had met in high school after having been a studio musician for ten years.

Hogan stated that he and his band had gotten an opportunity to open a concert for a “national act” known as Blackfoot, but his bandmates had squandered the chance due to their personal commitments. This had caused Hogan to become disillusioned with the band and its’ members, turning him towards a wrestling career in the process.

Hogan then talked about the time when Rolling Stones were looking for a new bassist in the 80s.

Hogan was already a popular wrestler at the time and happened to be doing a show with Jerry Hall, the girlfriend of Mick Jagger (vocalist of The Rolling Stones) in the UK. After the show had got over, Jerry spoke to Hogan and asked him for some merchandise for her son, who was apparently a fan of Hogan.

Hogan acknowledged her request and told her to talk to Mick Jagger about him possibly becoming the bassist of The Rolling Stones. He was quoted as saying:

“I said, 'No problem, and by the way tell Mick I played bass, I played for 10 years and I was a studio guy, and I know every song they play and I'd love to be in the band.' Never heard a word from them. Never heard a word from anybody. Then, we fast forward to when I saw Metallica was looking for a bass player. I was like 'Oh my God, Metallica!' Man, I'm making tapes, I'm sending stuff - never heard a word from them either. So I was trying, but I never heard from anybody.”

What’s next?

With rumours of Hulk Hogan possibly being considered for a WWE return doing the rounds as of late, the WWE Universe might just be able to see Hogan in action once again. In the interim, Hulk Hogan makes regular appearances for autograph signing events at his Hogan Beach Shops, where fans can catch a hold of him if they wish to.

Author’s take

Hulk Hogan has certainly always been fond of playing the air guitar if his entrances are anything to go by. However, I’m sure that there must have been some good reasons so as to why he wasn’t even considered for either of the bands.

Metallica and The Rolling Stones are the creme de la creme of their respective genres, the absolute top tier bands of their times. Hogan attempting to join them at the peak of their popularity would be like John Cena trying to join the Swedish House Mafia or One Direction today.

It just wouldn’t have been a very good fit, regardless of musical ability.

