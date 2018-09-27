WWE News: Hulk Hogan teases WWE comeback, talks challenging professional wrestling schedule

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has promised his Hulkamaniacs great things to come later this year

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan has teased a possible WWE comeback; posting an old photo of himself in the WWE.

Hogan also added an extremely interesting caption to the aforesaid photo--resultantly creating quite a stir in the world of professional wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is regarded by many as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time--revered both for his promo abilities as well as incredible work-ethic in the wrestling dominion of the sport.

Over the course of his legendary career, Hogan has wrestled for several big-name professional wrestling organizations including WWE, WCW, Impact Wrestling and NJPW to name a few.

Hogan was fired from the WWE in 2015 due to video evidence emerging on the internet which showed him using racially-charged abusive language.

The heart of the matter

While Hulk Hogan was suspended from the WWE Hall Of Fame after the forenamed incident, the WWE reinstated him into its Hall of Fame earlier this year--citing the fact that Hogan has worked tirelessly in the social welfare realm in order to help make up for his past mistakes.

Hogan was also present backstage at WWE's Extreme Rules PPV in July of this year, where he addressed the WWE locker room--apologizing for his racist rant.

Although Hogan is yet to make his on-screen return to the WWE, a tweet which featured The Hulkster's photo was recently sent out by the Minister and Chairman of the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia--Turki Al-Sheikh.

The tweet served added fuel to the speculation that Hogan could return at WWE's Crown Jewel PPV on November 2nd in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Hogan has now tweeted an old photo of himself from his days in the WWF (now--WWE), with the following caption:

“Back in the day the challenge was simple, work 300 days a year even if you’re hurt if you want to keep your spot. Today? Well maybe we’ll just have to find out, brother. HH #wwf #wwe”

Back in the day the challenge was simple, work 300 days a year even if you’re hurt if you want to keep your spot. Today? Well maybe we’ll just have to find out, brother. HH #wwf #wwe pic.twitter.com/LHz2AiD1Ch — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 25, 2018

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

Would you like to see Hulk Hogan make his WWE on-screen return at Crown Jewel? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.