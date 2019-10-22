WWE News: Humberto Carrillo hopes to challenge Seth Rollins again in the future

The Architect has a new challenger

Former NXT and 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo made an impressive main roster debut last night. The Mexican star went one-on-one against the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and delivered the best match of this week's Monday Night Raw.

Following a splendid bout against 'The Architect', Carrillo took to Twitter to reveal his intentions about a possible rematch in the future. He promised that he will work hard and will 'hopefully' meet Rollins inside the ring sometime soon.

I’ll keep working for my dreams and I hope to see you in the ring again amigo. @WWERollins #respect #admiration 🙌🏾 https://t.co/06vW5KsX5E — Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) October 22, 2019

Why did Humberto Carrillo face Seth Rollins on Raw?

After being drafted to RAW, Carrillo made his first appearance for RAW this week. He was spotted watching Sin Cara fight it out against Andrade before his backstage interview.

While speaking with Charly Caruso, Carrillo said that he is fond of Andrade's in-ring skills. He then revealed that he wishes to be better than every other Superstar in the RAW locker-room and become the Universal Champion.

Carrillo slyly mentioned that he would be a different kind of title-holder and not the one who 'burns it down'.

Later, Rollins was being interviewed backstage and he spotted Carrillo at a distance. The Beastslayer walked up to the debuting star and asked him to face the Universal Champion in an impromptu match.

Humberto Carrillo's way to the top

Carrillo may appear overconfident in expecting a title challenge immediately after his main roster debut, but long term NXT and 205 Live followers can vouch for his incredible in-ring skills.

The WWE Universe got a glimpse of this high-flying Mexican Superstar and he will hope to appear regularly on the show. But before he gets a title match against Rollins, Carrillo is expected to feud with the likes of Andrade, Cedric Alexander, and Ricochet.

What's next for Seth Rollins?

Rollins is currently feuding with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and the two are set to lock horns at Crown Jewel for the Universal Championship.

Despite being engaged in one of the toughest rivalries of his career, Rollins addressed his match against Carrillo and said that the latter gained his respect with his performance last night.

