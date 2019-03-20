WWE News: “I don't know if it's worth it”, says popular Superstar on WWE future

The Boss is up to his old tricks.

What's the story?

Vince McMahon pulled off yet another swerve on this week's SmackDown Live episode to prevent Kofi Kingston from booking his place in a WWE title match at WrestleMania 35.

While Kofi was naturally left dejected, his New Day stablemates too were livid by the events that transpired this week. Big E put out a video on Twitter in which he addressed the New Day's WWE future and his frustrations at being constantly held back from reaching the top.

In case you didn't know...

Kingston was involved in a grueling Gauntlet match on SmackDown Live, in which, the 8-time WWE Tag Team Champion managed to defeat Sheamus, Cesaro, Erick Rowan, Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton.

However, Vince McMahon came out after the match and burst Kofi's bubble announcing that he would have to beat another Superstar to clear his path to 'Mania. Daniel Bryan's music hit and out came the WWE Champion.

Kingston was absolutely spent and couldn't overcome the final hurdle as he fell victim to a Running Knee and the subsequent pinfall.

The fans in attendance, as well as those who were watching from around the globe, were left disappointed with the finish, however, it's also pretty obvious that it's all part of the build-up.

The heart of the matter

Earlier in the day, WWE had released an exclusive backstage video in which Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi were talking about potentially leaving the company.

Following in the same vein, Big E posted a 2-minute video in which he explained how WWE views talents like him and his New Day stablemates. Despite putting their blood and sweat to become a main event star, he admitted that the WWE management will never push talents like the New Day.

He said that the stable will keep their options open regarding the future and felt that continuing in WWE may not be worth it. You can check out the video below.

What's next?

Of course, it's all a work as this is all done to set up the eventual announcement of Kofi Kingston being added to the 'Mania card in a deserved WWE title match against Daniel Bryan.

WWE is adding an element of realism to its top feuds heading into WrestleMania and these videos are certainly done with the intention of blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe.

Kingston should be given his 'Mania title match in the coming weeks but will he end up winning the big one at the Show of Shows on April 7?

Sound off in the comments section below.

