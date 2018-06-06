WWE News: Impact Wrestling will join Chris Jericho's Cruise

Another pro wrestling company signs up to sail away with the "The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla".

Chris Jericho and Impact Wrestling will partner up for the upcoming cruise...

What's the story?

Chris Jericho announced via Instagram on Tuesday evening that his cruise is now going to be a major crossover wrestling event. In addition to Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling will also be represented.

In case you didn't know...

The Chris Jericho Rock 'n' Rager At Sea will be a five-day event that mixes pro wrestling with music and comedy. Roughly 2300 people will be aboard on the cruise that sets sail from Miami, Florida on October 27th heading towards The Bahamas.

Some of the musical acts include Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour as well as Jericho's band Fozzy. The comedians will include Brad Wiliams as well as Sal and Q from TruTV's Impractical Jokers.

The heart of the matter...

Take a look at Jericho's Instagram post below:

Jericho indicated that he just got out of a meeting with executives of Impact Wrestling where they came to an agreement to have their wrestlers appear on Jericho's cruise. At the time of this writing, he has not confirmed any names from Impact Wrestling.

Ring Of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling are heavily represented on the cruise with such wrestlers as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle. Many legends will be on the cruise such as Jim Ross and Jerry "The King" Lawler, Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley, and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

What's next?

Expect specific Impact Wrestling announcements over the next few weeks to add to what is an already impressive lineup for this cruise. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest on who join the Cruise of Jericho.

In taking a look at the Impact Wrestling roster, I'd love to see wrestlers like Moose, Johnny Impact, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake appear. I have a feeling that by the time the cruise sets sail in October that Drake could be in NXT though.

Which Impact Wrestling stars would you like to see on Jericho's cruise? Let us know in teh comments section below.