WWE News: Influential wrestler retires; Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and other WWE Superstars pay tribute

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Former TNA Superstar and indie wrestling legend Amazing Red announced his retirement from wrestling in a YouTube video posted on his official channel.

Red, whose real name is Jonathan Figueroa, is quite a respected figure in the independent wrestling scene and his retirement has elicited a wide range of reactions from the WWE roster.

Many talents from the WWE locker room were part of a 2-part video posted by Mustafa Ali, in which they paid homage to the Puerto Rican wrestler.

In case you didn't know...

Amazing Red began wrestling in 1998 in Peurto Rico for the International Wrestling Association. By 2002, he was a regular in the indie circuit of the United States and attracted attention from TNA. The company was established in the year 2002 and were quick to sign Red for its X Division. He went on to win the X Division and TNA World Tag Team titles and held both the straps simultaneously. He even formed a tag team called the Amazing Phenomenon with AJ Styles before he left the company in 2003.

He would make his TNA return for stints in 2004 and 2009 while also wrestling for various promotions across the US such as Combat Zone Wrestling, Ring of Honor and All Jersey Pro Wrestling.

Red started his wrestling training school and promotion called House of Glory in 2014 which has seen noteworthy stars such as Ricochet, Ethan Carter III, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and The Young Bucks win titles.

The heart of the matter

Mustafa Ali posted two tribute videos that featured the likes of Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Bayley, Ricochet, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Lince Dorado, Cedrick Alexander, The Brian Kendrick, Aiden English, Kevin Owens, Drake Maverick, Sarath Ton and Sonjay Dutt.

The superstars shared their respective experiences with Red and wished him all the good luck for his future endeavors. You can check out the videos below:

What's the story?

It's appalling that the WWE Universe wasn't able to see one of the greatest cruiserweights of our time in Amazing Red inside a WWE ring. Nonetheless, we at Sportskeeda wish the 36-year-old all the very best for his future. You never know, WWE may pick him up as a trainer for NXT in the time to come.

