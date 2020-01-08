WWE News- Injured SmackDown Superstar could be out until 2021

Ember Moon moved to SmackDown in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up

Ember Moon confirmed in an interview on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast that the timeframe for her return from injury remains uncertain, but she has been told by doctors that she could be out of in-ring action for up to 18 months.

The former NXT Women’s Champion, who last appeared as a member of the SmackDown brand, revealed that she injured her Achilles whilst chasing R-Truth and Carmella during a 24/7 Championship segment on RAW in September 2019.

She recalled to Booker T how she recovered from an elbow injury in January 2019 to return in time for WrestleMania 35. However, after previously stating on WWE Backstage that she could be set for a lengthy absence, the 31-year-old revealed that she has still not been given assurances about her return date following her latest setback.

“With the time off, I was so anxious to get back from this [elbow injury] that I just realised, it was like, ‘Man, I got to do ‘Mania.’ And with an Achilles rupture and the type of rupture that I did, they were telling me anywhere from four months to a year-and-a-half, so it’s just one of those injuries.”

Moon said she has received support since suffering the injury from WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. She has also been a guest on FS1 show WWE Backstage in recent weeks, while she is now working as a trainer at the XCW Wrestling Dojo in Denton, Texas.