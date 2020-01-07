×
WWE News: Injured Superstar has a question about Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 36 status

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020 IST

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on tonight
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on tonight's RAW

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their presence felt on tonight's edition of RAW after a long while. Heyman shocked the WWE Universe to its core by announcing that Lesnar will be a participant in this year's Royal Rumble match, and will come down to the ring as entrant #1! The announcement was certainly a history-making one, as Lesnar is already a top Champion. He won the WWE title on the SmackDown Live FOX debut by squashing Kofi Kingston in seconds.

The New Day's Xavier Woods, who is currently on the sideline with an injury, had a question following Heyman's big announcement on Monday Night RAW. Woods asked that if Lesnar ends up winning the free-for-all, will it result in him getting a 'bye' at WrestleMania 36? Check out Woods' tweet below:

If Lesnar does end up winning the Royal Rumble match, it will lead to an interesting bunch of scenarios, one of which could be The Beast taking on The Fiend in a legit dream match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Royal Rumble will emanate from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on January 26, 2020.

