WWE News: Injured Superstar reacts to Becky Lynch's "weak punch" on RAW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST

Lynch punches Asuka on RAW

At the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, Becky Lynch is all set to defend her RAW Women's title against Asuka. Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Lynch came out to the ring and cut a promo on her opponent, and also reflected back on last year's Royal Rumble event, where The Empress of Tomorrow defeated her via submission.

"The Man" was soon interrupted by Asuka, who taunted Lynch and proceeded to head to the ring. Asuka began speaking after entering the ring, but was almost immediately dropped down by Lynch with a right hand.

Soon after, a fan posted a tweet, stating that Lynch's punch was too weak to bring down Asuka. The same was retweeted by Nia Jax, who has been on the sideline since April. Check out the tweet below:

Am I supposed to believe a weak punch is going to throw down Asuka? Hm okay. #RAW — SᥙᥱꙆꙆᥱᥒ (@suh_ellenb) January 7, 2020

Jax retweets a fan's tweet targeting Lynch

It's not a secret that Jax and Lynch have been at odds ever since the former threw a punch on Lynch during the buildup to Survivor Series 2018. Lynch's popularity only grew from that point on, and she went on to win the Royal Rumble match and win the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history.