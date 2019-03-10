×
WWE News: Injured superstar returns and turns face

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
6.77K   //    10 Mar 2019, 10:56 IST

Image result for Bray Wyatt Luke Harper

What's the story?

It's been a while since we've seen Harper on WWE television. He's been out for a long time with an injury, and former-partner Rowan returned at the Royal Rumble, aligning with Daniel Bryan.

This begged the question as to where Harper was, and according to fan reports from the latest WWE Live Event in Rochester, Harper has returned, and as a babyface at that!

In case you didn't know...

Harper was out since a little after SummerSlam 2018. He was a part of The Bludgeon Brothers and along with Rowan, had a dominant tag title reign that lasted over four months. They were undefeated in that run as well, until they were stopped by The New Day.

Since then, he's been sidelined, while Rowan returned and brought out a whole new persona - being the "intellectual peer" of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. There's been a lot of speculation of Harper's direction, but from the look of things, the red brand may be where he returns.

The heart of the matter

Reddit user r/Bradleyharheez was in attendance at the WWE Live Event at Rochester, and posted a photo revealing that Luke Harper not only made his return to the ring, but he worked as a babyface too.


This isn't necessarily a confirmation that he's turning face on TV, but it's more likely at this point. Harper had a solid babyface run at WrestleMania 33 season, but WWE completely failed to capitalise on the fan-fare and momentum that he had.

He's an incredibly talented superstar and can be a huge asset to WWE even as a singles star. Hopefully, they utilise him better this time around.

What's next?

We can't be sure as to whether Harper will be on RAW or SmackDown, but it's good to see that he's finally back from injury.

