WWE News: Injury update on Sami Zayn

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 388 // 11 Aug 2018, 04:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Zayn has provided an update on his injury

What's the story?

Sami Zayn hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank when he lost to Bobby Lashley very quickly in a surprising culmination of their feud. It was later revealed that Zayn was struggling with two torn rotator cuffs and required surgeries.

Well, Zayn has now had surgery on both shoulders and has provided an update on his condition.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Zayn has had no luck with injuries - particularly his shoulders. Zayn injured his shoulder by throwing his arm up on the way to the ring to face John Cena on his main roster debut in a United States Championship Open Challenge.

Since his recovery and subsequent call-up to the main roster, Zayn has been an integral part of WWE, from his rivalry with Kevin Owens to actually helping his rival in a feud with Commissioner Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live, and maybe even more excitingly when he and Owens were fired from the blue brand and moved over to Raw.

Zayn's most recent feud with Lashley, though, would end abruptly after it was reported that he had suffered two torn rotator cuffs and required surgery. Zayn wrestled 163 times in 2017 and 65 times in 2018 as well, but was reportedly injured the entire time.

The heart of the matter

Zayn recently took to social media to confirm that he has undergone his second shoulder surgery, tweeting a photo of himself smiling with his arm in a sling - and even providing a very positive update on his condition.

Shoulder surgery #2 of 2 in the books and I'm feeling shockingly great.

No pain pills, no problem. pic.twitter.com/PR1CoTuubi — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 9, 2018

Zayn went under the knife for the second time on August 7th, but just two days later - he claimed he "felt great" and didn't even need pain pills to treat his post-surgery recovery.

While speaking to WWE.com on June 21st following his first shoulder surgery, Zayn revealed how his injuries progressively got much worse and he was surprised to discover he had suffered two rotator cuff injuries, which both required him to go under the knife.

It started to get progressively worse, so basically, long story short, it turns out I have two torn rotator cuffs. The left one and the right one are both torn. I just underwent surgery on the right one, and then in about six or seven weeks, I'll be undergoing surgery on the left one, and hopefully I can come back healthy and happy.

What's next?

Zayn's return date is unknown, but one prominent estimate that seems to be circulating is early 2019, possibly by WrestleMania 35 with the rehabilitation is expected to take a few months.

What would you like to see Sami Zayn do upon his return? Let us know in the comments.