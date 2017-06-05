WWE News: Intercontinental Championship segment announced for Raw

The Miz became the Intercontinental Champion at Extreme Rules.

The Miz is the Intercontinental Champion once again

What’s the story?

The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to win the Intercontinental Championship and will start his comeback tour tomorrow night. The Miz announced on Raw Talk that he will host his Intercontinental Championship Comeback Tour Celebration tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

After losing the WWE Championship in 2011, The Miz wrestled in the mid-card for some time. He then began his Intercontinental Championship pursuit back in 2012 when he defeated Christian on Raw 1000.

Over the next few years, The Miz went on to win the Intercontinental Championship multiple times and was tied with Rob Van Dam and Jeff Jarrett for the most reigns with the Intercontinental Championship behind Chris Jericho.

The match against Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules had a stipulation that Ambrose would lose the Intercontinental Championship if he was disqualified, but The Miz managed to beat Ambrose without causing a DQ finish.

The heart of the matter

With his victory at Extreme Rules, The Miz became a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. He is now two championship reigns away from tying with Jericho’s record and has the most reigns with the Intercontinental Championship since 2009.

No details regarding the celebration have been released yet, but they will likely focus on his victory over Ambrose and how The Miz is closing in on the record for most Intercontinental Championship reigns.

What’s next?

Tune into Raw tomorrow night to see how The Miz and Maryse celebrate The Miz’s latest milestone. There is also a chance that The Miz’s next opponent for the Intercontinental Championship will interrupt the segment and make his intentions with the title known.

Author’s Take

The Miz’s goal of elevating the Intercontinental Championship seems to be working. His obsession with the title coupled with his mic skills and recent in-ring performances have made more fans pay attention to him and the championship than they have since the ruthless Aggression Era.

Hopefully, The Miz’s work with the title can continue until the WWE can move him on to something different and more interesting.