WWE News: Interesting fact about Brock Lesnar's Great Balls Of Fire appearance

Brock Lesnar made his first appearance at a Raw-exclusive pay-per-view.

by Rohit Nath News 10 Jul 2017, 13:38 IST

Brock Lesnar had his first defence of the Universal Championship at Great Balls Of Fire

What’s the story?

WWE Stats & Info took to Twitter to point out that the main event of WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 was Brock Lesnar’s first match on a Raw-exclusive pay-per-view

Since he was a SmackDown Superstar in 2003-2004, #WWEGBOF is officially @BrockLesnar's first match on a #Raw-branded PPV. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar had his first defence of the Universal Championship at Great Balls Of Fire, where he successfully defeated Samoa Joe to retain the title he won from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

His next defence is set to take place at Summerslam, where he is rumoured to take on Braun Strowman, as per our reports. The Beast Incarnate is expected to hold the title for a full year until WrestleMania 34, where he will drop it to Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned, Lesnar was a member of the SmackDown brand from late 2002 till his initial departure in 2004. During the time, he was mainly on dual-branded PPVs or SmackDown-exclusive PPVs. Since the brand split last year, Lesnar has only appeared on Big-4 PPVs, but now that’s changed.

His second Raw-exclusive PPV appearance is set to be this September at No Mercy, which he has been advertised for.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar is set to appear on the July 10, 2017, episode of Raw. His next feud might take shape then, but there are still six weeks to go for Summerslam, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it just turns out to be a Paul Heyman promo without much of a direction.

Author’s take

It was quite surprising to learn that Lesnar hadn’t competed in a Raw-exclusive PPV until last night. However, there’s a first time for everything, and it’s not going to be Lesnar’s last either. He had a stellar match with Samoa Joe that made both competitors look like complete monsters. WWE achieved something good when they made Joe look good even at defeat.

