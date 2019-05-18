×
WWE News: Interesting reason why WWE cancelled live event 

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
378   //    18 May 2019, 09:58 IST

Image result for wwe live event

What's the story?

WWE have cancelled a SmackDown live event which was set to take place on May 20, 2019, one day after the Money in the Bank PPV.

The show has been cancelled because of a "scheduling conflict", but there could be other reasons for WWE cancelling the event.

In case you didn't know...

WWE have been touring Europe over the last 10 days, with shows in Ireland, Great Britain, Scandinavia, France, Switzerland and Germany, and will return to the US to be a part of the Money in the Bank PPV.

WWE recently introduced the Wild Card rule where a few Superstars from RAW can switch to SmackDown for one night, and vice versa

Also Read: What is the WWE Wild Card rule?

This was introduced recently by the WWE to help boost ratings, before SmackDown switches to FOX.

The heart of the matter

WWE released a statement which revealed that the SmackDown Live event in Lowell, Massachusetts was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

This was possibly done because due to the Wild Card rule, Superstars from SmackDown would show up on RAW, which would have been the same night that the live event would have taken place.

The WWE Live event scheduled for Monday, May 20th at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.
Any tickets purchased via credit card will be automatically refunded. Please allow 5-7 business days for the transaction to take place. Tickets that were purchased with cash at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Box Office must be returned to the point of purchase in order to be refunded.
This would be the second recently canceled Smackdown Live event on a Monday due to Smackdown talent being needed for Raw.
We apologize for the inconvenience.

What's next?

WWE will host the Money in the Bank PPV this Sunday on May 19, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut


Tags:
WWE Live Event Results
