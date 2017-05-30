WWE News: Interesting storyline involving Kurt Angle begins on Monday Night Raw

Will Angle's job be on the line in the coming weeks?

What’s going on with the General Manager?

What’s the story?

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, a new storyline has arisen that has left fans with many questions. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle is now part of a storyline with Corey Graves that may factor into his job as General Manager.

In case you didn’t know...

The Olympic Gold Medalist was named the new General Manager of Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania, and has basically been running the show by himself since he got the position.

His boss, Stephanie McMahon, the Commissioner of Monday Night Raw, was last seen on WWE programming at WrestleMania 33 when Triple H accidentally knocked her through a table.

The heart of the matter

The storyline began after the first segment of Raw when Graves left the commentary booth, while Michael Cole and Booker T spoke about the steel cage match for the tag team title. After returning from commercial break, Graves showed Angle some messages that seemed to be calling him “a disgrace and an embarrassment to the WWE.”

After reading the messages, Graves claimed that he showed Angle the messages to keep him informed so nothing interferes with his general manager position.

What’s next?

Those comments could imply a multitude of scenarios and angles that the WWE may have lined up. One option could mean these comments will lead to the return of Stephanie who could attempt to run Angle out of the company like she did Mick Foley.

Another example could be the return of Triple H, who also hasn’t been seen on the main roster since losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

The last option would be the man who gave Angle his general manager job, Vince McMahon, returning to TV to start a storyline confronting Angle about something currently unknown.

Author’s take

This storyline just started and there’s no telling who the person sending the messages may be. This seems to be some a long-term storyline so it will play out over the next couple of weeks.

Whatever the endgame, hopefully, it means we get to see the return of The Wrestling Machine in a WWE ring a few more times before he retires.

