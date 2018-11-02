WWE News: More details emerge on Daniel Bryan not competing at Crown Jewel

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 296 // 02 Nov 2018, 00:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan faces AJ Styles this week on SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's loss to WWE Champion AJ Styles in their title match this week on SmackDown Live was not a punishment for Bryan refusing to appear at WWE Crown Jewel.

In case you didn't know

Earlier this year, the WWE signed a ten-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a very controversial deal due to the nation's strict laws.

This deal has been further scrutinized following the disappearance and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly on the orders of the Saudi Government.

At Super Show-Down, Bryan defeated The Miz to become the number one contender but has since pulled out of the show.

Bryan isn't the only Superstar to walk away from Crown Jewel, with John Cena pulling out and being replaced by Bobby Lashley.

This week on SmackDown Live, Bryan had his WWE Title match then instead of at Crown Jewel, with Bryan tapping to Styles.

The heart of the matter

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer[via SEScoops], Bryan was always scheduled to lose to Styles, with the finish in their SmackDown Live match the same as the one planned for Crown Jewel.

In that same report, Bryan pulled out of the show after learning more of the country's treatment of women and homosexuals.

After telling Vince McMahon about not going, the pair agreed to keep the decision a secret, with the news being first reported a week later.

Bryan reportedly asked for The Miz to win their number one contenders match at Super Show-Down, with the A-Lister instead being part of the WWE World Cup Tournament.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel will take place November 2, at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Styles will now be facing Samoa Joe for the title, who returned this week on SmackDown Live.