×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: More details emerge on Daniel Bryan not competing at Crown Jewel

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
296   //    02 Nov 2018, 00:13 IST

Bryan faces AJ Styles this week on SmackDown Live.
Bryan faces AJ Styles this week on SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's loss to WWE Champion AJ Styles in their title match this week on SmackDown Live was not a punishment for Bryan refusing to appear at WWE Crown Jewel.

In case you didn't know

Earlier this year, the WWE signed a ten-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a very controversial deal due to the nation's strict laws.

This deal has been further scrutinized following the disappearance and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly on the orders of the Saudi Government.

At Super Show-Down, Bryan defeated The Miz to become the number one contender but has since pulled out of the show.

Bryan isn't the only Superstar to walk away from Crown Jewel, with John Cena pulling out and being replaced by Bobby Lashley.

This week on SmackDown Live, Bryan had his WWE Title match then instead of at Crown Jewel, with Bryan tapping to Styles.

The heart of the matter

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer[via SEScoops], Bryan was always scheduled to lose to Styles, with the finish in their SmackDown Live match the same as the one planned for Crown Jewel.

In that same report, Bryan pulled out of the show after learning more of the country's treatment of women and homosexuals.

After telling Vince McMahon about not going, the pair agreed to keep the decision a secret, with the news being first reported a week later.

Bryan reportedly asked for The Miz to win their number one contenders match at Super Show-Down, with the A-Lister instead being part of the WWE World Cup Tournament.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel will take place November 2, at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Styles will now be facing Samoa Joe for the title, who returned this week on SmackDown Live.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
WWE News: Daniel Bryan fails to win WWE Championship on...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Legend Reveals Real Reason Why Styles vs....
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: 4 Superstars who could replace Daniel...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE could do to replace John Cena and Daniel...
RELATED STORY
Opinion : Finn Balor should replace Daniel Bryan at WWE...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Miz should win the WWE title at Crown Jewel 
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: 5 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel, AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan: Who Should...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us