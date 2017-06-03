WWE News: Jack Swagger talks about why he left WWE

In a recent interview, Jack Swagger explained his decision to leave WWE.

Swagger explained his decision to leave WWE in a recent interview

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast recently. During the interview, he spoke about his departure from WWE and a string of other topics.

In case you didn’t know...

Swagger first signed with WWE back in 2006. He then went on to have a decade-long career with the promotion which saw him win numerous championships. He was a Money in the Bank winner and also won the ECW Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE United States Championship before leaving the company in 2017.

After leaving the company, Swagger has been active on the independent circuit.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Swagger mentioned that taking away Zeb Colter away from him and extending his contract were two things that made him uncomfortable in the promotion.The former World Heavyweight champion further noted that the brand split urged him to open contract talks with the company again as he was not happy with his direction.

Swagger also added that he wanted to grow as a professional wrestler and needed a change if he was to do that. According to him, WWE wanted to resign him for a five-year deal which would’ve kept him in the promotion till his 40s.

“After ten years with the company, I needed a change and like I said earlier I need to journey out and become the best professional wrestler I can but also I needed a change to make them miss me and want me back. I need to make them want me and the main thing is they were not growing my brand anymore.”

He then went on to say that despite being angry about it initially, he understood the WWE’s side after a while:

“Bottom line. It happens and you can get angry about it but it is all business and it is all dollars. I was angry for a long time but once this all came down and I looked at it as a business decision so I understood their side, understood my side and we left on good terms and it is just something we had to do.”

Swagger concluded by saying that he is going to show the fans a side of him that they haven’t seen in the WWE.

What’s next?

So far, Swagger is in the midst of a good stint on the independent circuit. With not many restrictions holding him back, Swagger is likely to shine brighter as the time goes on. At some point, WWE could even be interested in bringing him back.

Author’s take

Swagger’s run with the WWE was a roller coaster ride. He did have the talent inside the ring but the inconsistent booking from WWE is one of the things that worked against him. Hopefully, he can turn into a big draw on the independent circuit and come back later for a better spell.

