"He doesn't come up with them at all" - WWE legend on how Vince McMahon creates new stars

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Jacques Rougeau says Vince McMahon comes up with new characters based on the superstar's attitude and personal life.

Rougeau performed in the company under the ring name The Mountie, and he was part of a tag team with Pierre Ouellet known as The Quebecers. Together, they held the WWE Tag Team Championship thrice.

During a recent interview with Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Jacques Rougeau said Vince McMahon figures out characters for his superstars by simply talking to them.

"Vince created so many good characters, because a lot of people ask me, like, 'How does Vince come up with those ideas or personalities?' And I always say he doesn't come up with them at all. He just talks to the person, he sees what kind of guy he is and he makes a character that suits [the superstar's] personal attitude and his personal life," said Rougeau.

Jacques Rougeau wants his family in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Rougeau Family is an immensely influential wrestling family of Canadian performers. Jacques and his brother Raymond competed in WWE as a tag team known as The Fabulous Rougeaus.

He stated that it's shameful that his family isn't in the WWE Hall of Fame yet.

"I think that would be wonderful if the Rougeau Family was in the Hall of Fame. If I never made it as one of my characters, I don't mind as long as my dad and my uncle make it in there because they were... we had 75 years of wrestling here in Quebec, Canada, the Rougeau family, and it's almost a shame, it's almost a shame to not be in there," said Jacques.

Jacques Rougeau deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer. He had a good run as Intercontinental Champion and was part of two successful tag teams.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Perched On The Top Rope and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Angana Roy