AEW News: Jake Hager throws shade at WWE and reveals why he left

Jake Hager was frustrated with WWE

AEW star and member of the Inner Circle, Jake Hager, was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week. During the discussion, Hager addressed his departure from WWE amongst other topics.

Jake Hager explains what made him quit the WWE

All Elite Wrestling star, MMA fighter and former WWE Superstar Jake Hager was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently where he explained what made him leave the WWE. Hager said that the lack of creative input allowed from his part as well as the frustrations of storylines being abruptly dropped despite receiving positive reactions was what made him quit the company:

"If it makes sense up there [in WWE], they are not going to do it. It has to not make sense for them to want to go forward with it. That part gets frustrating because you see so many times that I had really cool moments in my career and then the next day it gets stopped for no reason and who knows why. Maybe I did something or maybe it's the powers that be that chose it but it is really frustrating because you put your body on the line; you put your back on the line and your neck on the line and give your body to these people and you go out there and give your heart to these people and all of a sudden it is taken away. You don't even have an explanation for it and then you are back at the bottom of the pile again. I don't think you can sustain, that is not a good business model." H/T: WrestlingInc

Hager also explained that unlike in WWE, where storylines could be cancelled at the last second, things in AEW worked slightly differently:

"They say that talent is the biggest asset of the company but they don't treat it as that, so it is so frustrating that you get storylines canceled day of, hours before the show is about to go on. That is one thing we know about AEW. We know the script a week out, even before we go out to TV so we are already thinking about what to do and how to entertain our great fans." H/T: WrestlingInc

