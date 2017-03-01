WWE News: James Ellsworth and Carmella comment on their upcoming match with John Cena and Nikki Bella

Do Ellsworth and Carmella have a chance?

Who will win next week’s mixed tag team match?

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, John Cena and Nikki Bella challenged the couple of James Ellsworth and Carmella to a mixed tag team match on next week’s SmackDown.

Carmella and Ellsworth took to twitter to discuss the match and don’t really seem too intimidated by their upcoming match against two of the biggest stars on SmackDown.

In case you didn’t know...

Cena and Bella have been dating since 2012, but have never been together onscreen for WWE programming until the last episode of SmackDown. Cena was initially interviewed by The Miz and Maryse for MizTV, but Bella would come to his aid following a slap from Maryse.

Ellsworth and Carmella have been paired together since December 2016 when Carmella came to his aid to following his match with AJ Styles to kick off the show and end their feud.

The Heart of the matter

Here is the exchange that transpired on Twitter:

Um hope @CarmellaWWE isn't mad at me, but we can win! We can do anything together "Any Man or woman with two hands has a fighting chance! https://t.co/uB9LD1IKIs — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) March 1, 2017

In case anyone needs a reminder of why Nikki @BellaTwins is teaming with her man next week.. https://t.co/ey4iu9WBwY — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) March 1, 2017

I would also like to point out that I am UNDEFEATED in 2017.. next week will be no exception #SDLive — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) March 1, 2017

The match between Cena & Bella against Carmella and Ellsworth is likely a stepping stone to further the storyline developing between Cena and The Miz. Their feud slowly started coming to fruition when Bella accidentally knocked Maryse down or into something on two separate occasions.

This led to Maryse interfering in Bella’s match with Natalya by attacking her with a pipe.

On the men’s side of things, Cena eliminated The Miz from the Elimination Chamber and eliminated him from the 10-Man Battle Royal on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Angry about Cena getting in his way of pursuing the WWE Championship, The Miz would eliminate Cena from the match and cost him his shot at the title as well.

What’s next?

While Cena and Bella win matches a lot more than they lose, Carmella claims to be undefeated in 2017 and this could continue if The Miz and Maryse interfere in the match. Tune into SmackDown next week to see if Cena and Bella clean house.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cena and Bella will be teaming up for the first time in either of their careers so this will help the buildup of their feud between The Miz and Maryse. Ellsworth’s mantra is “Any man with two hands has a fighting chance,” but he and Carmella are going to need more than a chance to beat The Face that Runs the Place and the longest reigning Diva’s Champion in WWE history.

