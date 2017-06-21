WWE News: James Ellsworth banned from ringside for Money in the Bank rematch on SmackDown LIVE next week

The self-proclaimed "Michael Jordan of Sports Entertainment" will not be at ringside next week on Smackdown LIVE.

21 Jun 2017

Daniel Bryan forced Carmella to relinquish the Money in The Bank briefcase

What’s the story?

Things seem to be getting worse for Carmella as Daniel Bryan announced on Talking Smack that James Ellsworth will be banned from ringside next week on SmackDown. Bryan informed Carmella that Ellsworth would not be allowed to be in the midst of the five women grappling for the Money in The Bank contract in the rematch.

In case you didn’t know...

James Ellsworth created ripples around the wrestling world when he interfered in the inaugural Women’s Money in The Bank match. He scaled the ladder and unhooked the briefcase, tarnishing the first ever women’s Money in the Bank match. He later passed the briefcase to Carmella who was at the foot of the ladder.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan stripped Carmella of the Money in the Bank briefcase and announced that there would be a rematch for the contract next week on Smackdown LIVE. Later while discussing the matter with Renee Young on Talking Smack, Daniel said that James Ellsworth would be banned from ringside so that rules could not be flouted this time round.

Carmella, who was already in tears did not take too well to this announcement. She claimed that she would still win the briefcase and stormed off the set of Talking Smack.

What’s next?

WWE Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan has taken the blue brand by storm since his return. He made the Money in the Bank rematch official and announced that he would set things right. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Tamina will compete in the match next week on Smackdown LIVE emanating from San Diego, CA.

Author's take

Carmella should have cashed in the contract when she had the chance during Naomi’s match with Lana on Sunday. Now that Bryan has taken away the briefcase, it will be worth watching what plans, the Princess of Staten Island will have up her sleeve for next Tuesday.

