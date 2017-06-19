WWE News: James Ellsworth goes off on epic Twitter rant

The self-proclaimed "Michael Jordan of Sports Entertainment" had some tough words for his critics.

by Prityush Haldar News 19 Jun 2017, 16:09 IST

James Ellsworth played a major role in determining the outcome of the match

What’s the story?

James Ellsworth decided to take to social media to respond to all the backlash that he has been facing after Money in The Bank. Ellsworth took jabs at almost every WWE superstar that called him out for handing out the Money in The Bank briefcase to Carmella.

Here are some of Ellsworth’s tweets:

Um @CarmellaWWE won not me #Duh you didn't notice @TaminaSnuka because you were too busy losing https://t.co/OYdZ51stdU — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

Yea happy Father's Day to you too @WWEDanielBryan@CarmellaWWE won fair and square, she just smarter than the rest #Duhhttps://t.co/dxLUsHzV3k — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

Your head must hurt @BeckyLynchWWE whooooops better luck next time NOT! #Duhhttps://t.co/P1BdMchu3C — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

Aweee @MsCharlotteWWE go cry on daddy's shoulder, after all it is Fathers Day, too bad you couldn't win one for the old man, sorry, NOT!#DUHhttps://t.co/z3wwy0Xtb6 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The first ever Women’s Money in the Bank ended in huge controversy after James Ellsworth decided to climb the ladder and latch on to the briefcase. He dropped the briefcase down to Carmella who was lying at the foot of the ladder thus enabling the Princess of Staten Island to become the first ever Miss Money in The Bank.

The heart of the matter

Many WWE superstars wondered whether it was fair for Ellsworth to diminish the prestige of the first ever Women’s Money in The Bank match by scaling the ladder and grabbing the briefcase. The Twitterati lashed out at Ellsworth in response to his shenanigans. Ellsworth proved that he is not one to take jabs from anyone and retaliated soon.

Earlier in the match, Ellsworth toppled Becky Lynch from the ladder before using the same ladder to climb to the top. After handing over the briefcase to Carmella, Ellsworth walked down to ring and announced Carmella as the winner even as the officials were debating the result.

It remains to be seen as to how Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan react to this situation.

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan has assured the WWE Universe that resolving the issue will be the first thing he does when he returns to Smackdown LIVE this Tuesday. Carmella’s fate as Miss Money in the Bank hangs in the balance as the WWE Universe anxiously waits for the next episode of Smackdown LIVE.

Author's take

JBL made it a point to convey to the WWE Universe that what James Ellsworth did was well within the rules. It is true that Ellsworth did not break any rules as the match was being contested under no disqualification rules.

However, the decision to let a man unhook the briefcase in the first ever Women’s Money in The Bank was in bad taste and will forever tarnish the memory of the match.