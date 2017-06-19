WWE News: WWE's Women's division responds to James Ellsworth grabbing the briefcase during the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

James Ellsworth tarnished the first ever Women's Money in The Bank ladder match.

by Prityush Haldar News 19 Jun 2017, 12:07 IST

The women’s Money in The Bank match was overshadowed by controversy

What’s the story?

Several WWE female superstars took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the controversial finish of the first ever Women’s Money in The Bank match. The ending of the match drew criticism from RAW and Smackdown superstars alike as they pondered over how James Ellsworth could be the person grabbing the briefcase in the Women’s Money in The Bank ladder match.

I grew up in this business. I gave my life to this business. I'm not letting some no-chin freak take my #MITB opportunity away. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 19, 2017

I didn't come to #SDLive to play games. I'm here to be the best & represent a brand. @realellsworth is a joke and so is that win. #MITB — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 19, 2017

Isn't it wild that @realellsworth wins the first ever WOMENS #MITB ladder match? How does that work? — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) June 19, 2017

If @realellsworth wants to compete in the #SDLive women's division, he can step through the ropes anytime. I'll be happy to break his arm. — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 19, 2017

.@realellsworth just stole an opportunity not only from the #SDLive women's roster, but from the ENTIRE women's division. #MITB — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 19, 2017

Don't want to take anything away from Carmella but in the first ever #MITB Women's ladder match A MAN takes down the briefcase — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) June 19, 2017

Backstage watching #MITB & goodness I want to forearm the hell out of James! So proud of my SmackDown Live Women! They killed it!! N pic.twitter.com/j18oI5Sfli — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Women’s Money in the Bank match was heavily contested between the five women. The Smackdown LIVE superstars lit up the arena using ladders to thwart each other. Becky Lynch was on her way to the top when James Ellsworth dislodged her and scaled the ladder. He grabbed the briefcase and threw it down to Carmella who was at the foot of the ladder.

The heart of the matter

The decision to have James Ellsworth grab the briefcase during the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match was certainly a peculiar one, and it was a bitter pill to swallow for WWE’s female Superstars who deserved better than that. This finish also drew the ire of the fans who almost certainly didn’t see this coming.

Also read: Daniel Bryan to take action against Carmella and James Ellsworth

What’s next?

The implication is that Carmella is now Miss Money in the Bank. She threatened to cash in during Naomi’s match with Lana but later decided against it. Daniel Bryan, however, was not amused and announced that he would address the matter on Smackdown LIVE this Tuesday.

Author's take

It just doesn’t make sense to have a man grab the briefcase in the first ever women’s Money in The Bank match. The ending of this match would have been perfect if the match was restarted and Carmella managed to win it by herself. This finish brings to mind the 25 Diva Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 25 where Santino Marella dressed as a woman, Santina won the match.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com