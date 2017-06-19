WWE News: WWE's Women's division responds to James Ellsworth grabbing the briefcase during the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
James Ellsworth tarnished the first ever Women's Money in The Bank ladder match.
What’s the story?
Several WWE female superstars took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the controversial finish of the first ever Women’s Money in The Bank match. The ending of the match drew criticism from RAW and Smackdown superstars alike as they pondered over how James Ellsworth could be the person grabbing the briefcase in the Women’s Money in The Bank ladder match.
In case you didn’t know...
The Women’s Money in the Bank match was heavily contested between the five women. The Smackdown LIVE superstars lit up the arena using ladders to thwart each other. Becky Lynch was on her way to the top when James Ellsworth dislodged her and scaled the ladder. He grabbed the briefcase and threw it down to Carmella who was at the foot of the ladder.
The heart of the matter
The decision to have James Ellsworth grab the briefcase during the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match was certainly a peculiar one, and it was a bitter pill to swallow for WWE’s female Superstars who deserved better than that. This finish also drew the ire of the fans who almost certainly didn’t see this coming.
What’s next?
The implication is that Carmella is now Miss Money in the Bank. She threatened to cash in during Naomi’s match with Lana but later decided against it. Daniel Bryan, however, was not amused and announced that he would address the matter on Smackdown LIVE this Tuesday.
Author's take
It just doesn’t make sense to have a man grab the briefcase in the first ever women’s Money in The Bank match. The ending of this match would have been perfect if the match was restarted and Carmella managed to win it by herself. This finish brings to mind the 25 Diva Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 25 where Santino Marella dressed as a woman, Santina won the match.
