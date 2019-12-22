WWE News: Jason Jordan announces he's going to become a father

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan has announced that he is set to become a father in 2020. The WWE Superstar, who now works backstage as a producer, has revealed on Twitter that his daughter will be born in June.

The former tag-team champion also revealed that his daughter will be named Ava Rose Everhart. Jason has been married to April Elizabeth, owner and stylist at NE Styles, since March 2017 and Ava will be their first child.

Soooo we have a baby girl coming in 2020! pic.twitter.com/BAVf6qL6kc — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) December 21, 2019

What happened to Jason Jordan?

Jason suffered a shoulder injury early in 2018 and has been out of action ever since. Reports suggest that he has already retired but both WWE and the Superstar have not made any announcement as yet.

On Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Jason's career could be well and truly over.

“Jason Jordan, who also gets asked about, is less likely to return. You never say never, but in his case, it wasn’t looking good and there has been in the past the feeling that his career could be over.”

Jason works as a producer backstage these days and is likely to continue in that capacity until he gets medically cleared to make a return. There is no news on a possible return but with rumours of Edge possibily coming back soon, things could change for Jason too in the future.