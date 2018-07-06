WWE News: Jason Jordan back on the road with WWE

For fans of Jason Jordan, things are looking up. The superstar is back on the road with WWE, making appearances on behalf of the company, for the first time since he suffered an injury.

The former Tag Team Champion accompanied Goldust and NXT Star, Dan Matha, and represented WWE at the 2018 Special Olympic USA Games.

Jason Jordan suffered an injury back in January in the middle of his run as one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions with Seth Rollins. The WWE star continued on despite the injuries he had suffered for a few weeks.

Jordan had been in the middle of a push which looked like it was finally about to take off. He had been revealed to be the illegitimate son of Kurt Angle as part of a storyline. Angle brought him over to Raw from SmackDown, splitting up his tag team with Gable to do so.

Unfortunately, despite coming to Raw, Jordan was not able to connect with the fans. Dean Ambrose's injury came in the form of a blessing for Jordan as he was able to tag with Rollins and win the Raw Tag Team Championships. It looked like he would turn heel on Rollins at some point in the future, and the two would feud. Unfortunately, his injury brought a halt to the push, and he required surgery in February.

WWE has associated themselves with the 2018 Special Olympic USA Games. Recently the Big Show appeared with competitors of the game on Raw, to promote the event.

Now Jason Jordan, Goldust, and NXT Star Dan Matha all appeared at this week's Special Olympic Games USA and took photos with the athletes, while also signing autographs.

Jordan was medically cleared to make a return to the ring after his neck surgery. He is expected to return to the ring in July.

While Jordan is cleared to return to the ring, the manner of his return is up for discussion. He may not return with his former gimmick as the son of Kurt Angle and may instead team up with his former partner, Chad Gable.

