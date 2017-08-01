WWE News: WWE Superstar gets new theme song

The new theme song is quite different from the old one he walked out to.

The son of Kurt Angle got some new music to boot

What’s the story?

Jason Jordan debuted a new theme music during a Miz TV interview in this week's edition of RAW. The music was vastly different than his theme song with American Alpha.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle’s mysterious text storyline came to an end when he revealed he was the father of Jason Jordan. Jordan was announced as a new draftee from SmackDown Live and is currently wrestling as a singles competitor.

Last week, he wrestled and defeated Curt Hawkins in his first match since the revelation of his “lineage”. This match also served to debut Jordan’s new titantron which had the words Jason Jordan spelt out in a similar format to the American flag as well the stars and stripes on the ramp and mini-tron.

The heart of the matter

Jordan began using the theme song, Elite, during his time teaming with Chad Gable to form the team American Alpha.

His new theme, is a lot more trumpet heavy and featured the newly created titantron that was debuted last week during his match with Hawkins.

This seems like one of many changes that will occur as Jordan becomes more of a singles star. Many fans expected Jordan to be renamed “Jason Angle” and come out to Kurt Angle’s music, but the WWE seem to be avoiding such blatant similarities just yet.

What’s next?

Aside from the new music, the interview with The Miz seems like it was establishing a program between Jordan and The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, as was revealed in our exclusive.

With no clear opponents for either man, it seems like a championship match at SummerSlam may take place.

Author’s Take

It was a good decision to give Jordan some new music to establish himself as a singles competitor, but the choice in music doesn’t seem like much of a step up from his old theme.