WWE News: Jason Jordan reveals his WWE future

Will we see Jordan make his return?

What's the story?

WWE has been a rollercoaster to say the least for Jason Jordan. Jordan is arguably one of the most athletically gifted prospects the company has to offer, and is one of WWE's most accomplished tag-team stars - but a serious injury sidelined Jordan at the beginning of the year, with many believing the 30-year-old's in-ring career may be completely over.

Well, finally, Jason Jordan has spoken out on what the future holds for him.

In case you didn't know...

After an explosive start to main roster life with American Alpha on the blue brand, Jordan was hand-selected for stardom on Monday Night Raw when he was controversially revealed to be Kurt Angle's secret son.

Jordan would go on to claim the Raw Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins - making him the first man to win the NXT, SmackDown and Raw Tag Titles - before he was shelved due to a neck injury.

While we haven't seen Jason Jordan in the ring for almost a year now, he has been visible in a shirt and tie backstage in WWE videos, fuelling the rumour that he could be transitioning into the role of a producer.

The heart of the matter

Jason Jordan took to Twitter today, revealing that he is working on his recovery and aims to be back in the ring at some stage in the future. Although he has not set a specific timeline, the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team champion also revealed that he's optimistic about what's to come in future.

I’m ready to attack this week and make huge improvements! I’ve been trying to keep my eye on the prize and look at the big picture. I’m still on the road to recovery and I’m very optimistic about getting back to where I belong! pic.twitter.com/hven7dXOFF — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 11, 2018

What's next?

Well, only time will tell! It's horrible for any WWE Superstar to be sidelined for so long due to injury, but the one silver lining is that Jordan seems upbeat and has seemingly confirmed his career is not over, as has been reported. We wish him the best in his recovery!

