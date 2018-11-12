×
WWE News: Jason Jordan reveals his WWE future

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.66K   //    12 Nov 2018, 05:45 IST

Will we see Jordan make his return?
Will we see Jordan make his return?

What's the story?

WWE has been a rollercoaster to say the least for Jason Jordan. Jordan is arguably one of the most athletically gifted prospects the company has to offer, and is one of WWE's most accomplished tag-team stars - but a serious injury sidelined Jordan at the beginning of the year, with many believing the 30-year-old's in-ring career may be completely over.

Well, finally, Jason Jordan has spoken out on what the future holds for him.

In case you didn't know...

After an explosive start to main roster life with American Alpha on the blue brand, Jordan was hand-selected for stardom on Monday Night Raw when he was controversially revealed to be Kurt Angle's secret son.

Jordan would go on to claim the Raw Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins - making him the first man to win the NXT, SmackDown and Raw Tag Titles - before he was shelved due to a neck injury.

While we haven't seen Jason Jordan in the ring for almost a year now, he has been visible in a shirt and tie backstage in WWE videos, fuelling the rumour that he could be transitioning into the role of a producer.

The heart of the matter

Jason Jordan took to Twitter today, revealing that he is working on his recovery and aims to be back in the ring at some stage in the future. Although he has not set a specific timeline, the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team champion also revealed that he's optimistic about what's to come in future.

What's next?

Well, only time will tell! It's horrible for any WWE Superstar to be sidelined for so long due to injury, but the one silver lining is that Jordan seems upbeat and has seemingly confirmed his career is not over, as has been reported. We wish him the best in his recovery!

Do you want to see Jason Jordan back in action? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
