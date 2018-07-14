WWE News: Jeff Hardy provides an update on his recent minor injury

Jeff Hardy is the current US Champion

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with the Canton Repository, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy revealed that in recent weeks, he has apparently been suffering from a back injury that has somewhat prevented him to execute some of his particular moves inside the ring.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his recent return from an unfortunate injury on the episode of Raw after WrestleMania 34, Jeff Hardy, almost immediately, went on to capture the WWE United States Championship for the very first time in his career, when he defeated then-champion Jinder Mahal on Raw to complete the modern Grand Slam after completing the original format separately.

After his triumphant WWE United States Championship win, Hardy would defend the title against the likes of Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal as well, over on the blue brand of SmackDown Live, where he initially got drafted as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Canton Repository, US Champion Jeff Hardy claimed that in recent weeks, his lower back has apparently been bothering him a lot, and that is the exact reason why Hardy has apparently stopped using his finishing maneuver the Swanton Bomb in WWE Live Events, in order to protect the finisher as well.

“Your guess is as good as mine. I think it has to do with hope, faith and a lot of luck. Matt always says, ‘It’s just incredible. You’re one of these guys that do this insane stuff, and here you are 40 years into your life still giving them a little bit of that.’ The toll has been rough at times."

"﻿Lately, my lower back has really been bothering me to the point where I haven’t been doing the Swanton (Note: a forward flip from the top rope) as much in the live events just to protect it. I think looking forward I’m gonna have to be more like that because nothing lasts forever."

"I’ve been real lucky, and naturally on TV I always want to go all out, but in the live events, I might have to hold back a little. I’m glad my face paint has come back. That’s always fun for people to see, because it’s original and unique each and every night, and I love doing that. Growing up I was a huge fan of Ultimate Warrior and Sting, and I wanted to be a little bit of both of them.”

What’s next?

Jeff Hardy will defend his WWE US Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view this Sunday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

