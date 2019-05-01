WWE News: Jeff Hardy reveals how long he will be out for

Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy is the latest Superstar to suffer a setback as the WWE legend injured his knee on a live show recently.

This past week on SmackDown, Hardy blamed the injury on Lars Sullivan and after SmackDown revealed his injury status and how long he will be out for.

In case you didn't know...

At a live event show in Madison, Wisconsin on April 20, Jeff Hardy injured his knee in a match against The Usos. On this week's SmackDown, the Hardy Boyz relinquished their SmackDown Tag Team titles as they revealed that Jeff would be out for a long time.

Both Hardys were attacked by Lars Sullivan once again as the Hardys blamed him for Jeff's injury on the show.

R-Truth, who has had his run-ins with Sullivan lately, also attacked the Freak, but was brutalised in no time.

The heart of the matter

Following SmackDown, Jeff Hardy gave an interview backstage where he explained his injury and how long he will be out for.

When asked about Sullivan and his injury, Jeff said, "We had the greatest match with The Usos, and won the SmackDown Tag Team titles, and then Lars (Sullivan) attacked... my knee has been weak for a while, but he just put the finishing point on it. It was a massacre and it's my worst nightmare cause I'm going to be out for 6-9 months."

Jeff was then asked what his next few months were going to look like, and he had this to say: "Surgery in a couple of days. I'm going to have my whole right knee repaired, everything in there that's bad... so for 6-9 months it's going to be bad. Hopefully, the first four months go extremely well."

He then said that he will return "better than I was".

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Matt Hardy will go on a singles run or if he will get a new tag team partner.

We wish Jeff Hardy a speedy recovery!

