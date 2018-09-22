WWE News: Jeff Hardy reveals real reason behind his iconic face paint

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.17K // 22 Sep 2018, 13:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

WWE.com followed around Jeff Hardy before his Hell in a Cell match with Randy Orton took place and asked the Daredevil some interesting questions. One such question was regarding the motive behind Jeff Hardy painting his face.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy is a former multi-time World Champion and Tag Team Champion. He made his return to WWE at Wrestlemania 33 along with his brother Matt Hardy.

Jeff is a very artistic person and expresses his inner artist with painting his face with colorful and vibrant colors.

He was last seen in a grueling match with Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell which he ended up losing.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Jeff Hardy had to say:

“The face paint is something that I just... when I don’t have time to paint on canvas at home because the WWE schedule is so brutal, as you know, it’s just an outlet. I can get to the building and have this image in my head and being that I don’t have a canvas I can just use my face as what I want to try to bring to life.

”When I am all painted up, it’s like I... I kind of feel like it’s my alien skin. What does my soul look like when it gets out of its body and I’m on a star looking back at Earth, and all these crazy thoughts. Will I look like an alien? All these artistic thoughts come into mind. Like it shows artistic freedom and also freedom of your soul. It’s like expression at its best. I think I am more sociable when I’m all painted up. I think I feel normal, quite normal, a lot more normal than when I’m all shy and not painted. That’s Jeff Hardy, the Charismatic Enigma at his best, when he comes out with the face paint. The face painted freak, man, that’s by far a complement in my book.”

(H/T Credits: Cagesideseats.com)

What's next?

Although Randy Orton won the match at HIAC, the feud seems far from over as Hardy will certainly look for revenge for the brutal acts Orton has committed against him.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.