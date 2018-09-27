Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Jeff Hardy Talks About A Scary Moment While Taking A Flight 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
263   //    27 Sep 2018, 09:48 IST

After everything he's been through, what scared Hardy?
After
everything
he's been through, what scared Hardy?

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy is known for being a fearless daredevil who has performed death defying stunts for our entertainment. Recently he caught up with Lilian Garcia for her podcast and spoke about a scary moment he experienced at an airport.

When his back started to pain out of nowhere, it was then that Jeff Hardy knew that age was catching up with him. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy is considered to be one of the greatest superstars in the sports entertainment business. After changing the game as a member of the tag team, The Hardy Boyz, he went on to have a commendable singles career too.

Jeff Hardy recently took on Randy Orton in a brutal match at Hell in a Cell. This is despite the fact that he was supposedly injured going into the match. He has not been seen on TV since then.

The heart of the matter

Hardy spoke about 'freaking out' when his back gave up on him recently:

I did that a few months ago. I was eating breakfast and was sitting on a hard stool in the airport; we had a group flight or something. I was just sitting there for a while and I got up and my back started bothering me, and when I got into the flight my back really started hurting me. I was on my tip-toes trying to walk getting off of the flight.

Hardy mentioned how the pain was a result of all the bumps he had taken:

I was freaking out there for a while because the pain came out of nowhere. I didn't do an exact thing for the pain to come, but it is just one of those things as you get older stuff like that happens.

What's next?

Jeff Hardy is still wrestling at the highest level to this very day. It remains to be seen who his next feud will be. But we know that as long as he can, he will continue to keep taking risks.

How long do you think Jeff Hardy will continue wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE SmackDown Jeff Hardy
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
