NFL Draft rumors: 49ers put Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk on trade block for steep asking price

The NFL Draft is just hours away and the San Francisco 49ers could be looking to trade up by offering Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk to get into the top 10 per Dianna Russini.

As it stands, the 49ers hold the 31st overall pick after being in the Super Bowl last season and appear to be ready to try to move heaven and earth to get into the top 10 of the draft.

With Brandon Aiyuk not having a new contract as he enters the final year of his deal, a trade for him seems the most likely, But Russini's report that Deebo Samuel could be up for grabs is eyebrow-raising.

Both Aiyuk and Samuel are crucial cogs in Kyle Shanahan's offense, but if one or both are up for grabs in order for the 49ers to get into the top 10, then the franchise must have a specific player in mind that they want to draft.

There is never a shortage of drama in the first round of the draft and if the 49ers offload Samuel or Aiyuk, then that will perhaps be the biggest story of the draft's first night.

Who could 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel to?

Los Angeles Chargers Introduce new HC Jim Harbaugh

If the 49ers want to get into the top 10 and are using their star receivers to get there, a team in the top 10 would have to have a receiver need.

Fortunately, the Los Angeles Chargers, who hold the No. 5 overall pick, have a glaring need at receiver with Keenan Allen now with the Chicago Bears.

Of course, just Brandon Aiyuk or Samuel wouldn't be enough to make the jump from 31 to five, but it is a big piece of any potential deal.

Given his contract status, Aiyuk is the player who is most likely going to be part of conversations, but if Samuel's name is thrown up, then that would be enticing to the Chargers.

We don't have too long left to wait and see if the 49ers actually trade Aiyuk or Samuel and if they use either of them in a trade, it will certainly take the league by surprise.