WWE News: Jeff Hardy talks about his dream opponent; says Hell in A Cell is his first priority

Jeff Hardy spoke about who he wanted to face the most in the WWE.

Jeff Hardy has never had a Hell in A Cell match before

What’s the story?

WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, collectively known as The Hardy Boyz, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with RAW announcer Corey Graves for the WWE Network. During the interview, the Hardy brothers answered several questions, with Jeff naming his dream opponent in the WWE and revealing why Hell in a Cell was his priority.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz are a tag team signed on to WWE’s RAW brand and were first signed on to the WWE in 1998. The real-life brothers made their WWE return at WrestleMania 33 and won the RAW Tag Team Championships at the event.

They have since been involved in the Tag Team Championship scene, feuding with Sheamus and Cesaro, who they had lost the titles to on the 4th June 2017 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The Hardyz have since been trying to get their hands back on the tag team gold.

The heart of the matter

Upon being asked about his dream opponent in the WWE, Jeff Hardy said that it was Roman Reigns. Hardy stated that he would like to face off against The Big Dog some day.

Jeff Hardy then went on to talk about the Hell in a Cell match and said that it was his highest priority at the moment. Hardy explained that he wanted to compete inside the steel structure because he had never done so in his career and wanted to be in a Hell in A Cell match before he hung up his boots.

Hardy was quoted as saying:

"My main thing is a Hell In A Cell. I've never had one of those matches and whether it's a tag team Hell In A Cell or a single, I've got to do that before I'm done. That's on my bucket list for sure."

What’s next?

Matt and Jeff Hardy will be appearing on the 3rd July 2017 edition of Monday Night RAW, where they might be booked for a WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match against Sheamus and Cesaro at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view (9th July 2017).

Author’s take

A match between Roman Reigns and Jeff Hardy, actually, scratch that, a Hell in A Cell match between Roman Reigns and Jeff Hardy would be truly spectacular, to say the least. The two Superstars would present an interesting mix of two very different approaches to pro wrestling and would certainly complement each other stylistically in the ring.

A match like this would truly be one of epic proportions and I for one certainly hope that we can see it go down some day!

