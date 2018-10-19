WWE News: Jericho Reveals Real Reason Why He Wasn't At SmackDown 1000

Jericho was a superstar missing from the proceedings

What's the story?

Jericho had the run of his career during his previous WWE stint. He aligned with then Universal Champion Kevin Owens to form JeriKO, one of the most popular heel factions at the time.

Many fans from across the world were shocked to not see him as part of the proceedings at SmackDown 1000. Jericho would reveal on Twitter why this was the case.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown 1000 featured many superstars returning to celebrate the 1000th episode of the brand. Among them were Evolution, Rey Mysterio as well as The Undertaker.

Chris Jericho has reinvented himself during his time away from WWE, competing at the highest level in the independent circuit. While there were strong rumours that he would show up at Bound for Glory, such was not the case. He addressed why he didn't show up at SmackDown 1000 as well!

The heart of the matter

When a fan would say that he missed seeing Chris Jericho among the festivities at SmackDown 1000, Jericho would say the following:

Corey Graves saw this exchange take place and decided to chime in with a little wisecrack of his own, sending Twitter into a frenzy:

I hit you up on Tout. Guess you didn’t see it. 🤷‍♂️ — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 17, 2018

The fact of the matter is that the show was running late as evidenced by how little time The Undertaker got to cut his promo at the end of the show. Jericho could have been left off the card as it was far too full.

Jericho was last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, wrestling in the Greatest Royal Rumble match.

What's next?

Chris Jericho will continue to make waves in the independent circuit in the months that follow. Will he ever make a WWE comeback? Have your say in the comments.

What did you think of SmackDown 1000? Did it live up to the hype?