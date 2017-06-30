WWE News: Jerry Lawler says that his WrestleMania match with Michael Cole gave him his biggest pay cheque

Jerry Lawler made a small fortune with just one match in WWE.

Jerry “The King” Lawler vs. Michael Cole at WrestleMania 27

What's the story?

On his Podcast, “Dinner With The King”, Jerry “The King” Lawler and co-host Glenn Moore spoke about Lawler's feud with The Miz over the WWE Championship. The conversation then turned to the program between The King and Michael Cole, his co-commentator at the time. This rivalry included a match between the two at WrestleMania that supposedly gave Lawler his biggest cheque in the wrestling business.

Also read: 5 little-known facts about the WWE Hall of Fame

In case you didn't know...

Jerry “The King” Lawler was a colour commentator for WWE (then WWF) from 2001 and also appeared as a part time wrestler on occasion. Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and went on to call matches on RAW till 2014. In 2015, Lawler was replaced by Booker T on RAW, and he moved to SmackDown.

Following the legal trouble that he faced in 2016, Lawler was suspended from his duties as a commentator, and after a short stint at announcing during the pre-shows, WWE announced that Lawler would only be calling special events like the 2017 Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler revealed in his podcast that he received $130,000 for his WrestleMania 27 match against Michael Cole where the two commentators fought it out with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest referee.

Lawler said:

“My lone WrestleMania match led to my biggest payday ever in the wrestling business. Here’s me, an announcer, having a WrestleMania match with another announcer. In a matter of a few minutes I was out there, I got paid $130,000 for that match.”

What's next?

Jerry Lawler will hopefully appear at some of the bigger PPVs of the year such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

Author's take

Jerry Lawler is one the most iconic commentators that the WWE has ever had and probably ever will. It is no coincidence that WWE offered the legendary commentator a huge sum of money for a WrestleMania appearance, especially one where he had to step in the ring with his co-commentator.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com