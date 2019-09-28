WWE News: Jerry Lawler reveals why Vince McMahon added him to RAW announce team

Vince and Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler recently sat down with the Memphis Commercial Appeal and talked about being a part of the new RAW announce team. Lawler stated that Vince McMahon didn't want to put two young guns on the flagship show, so he decided to add him to the team.

Lawler's Pro Wrestling career

Jerry Lawler has had quite an incredible career in Pro Wrestling. He was the most popular wrestler in Memphis back in the 70s and was dubbed the King of Memphis Wrestling. He has won around 168 titles over the course of his decades-long wrestling career. Lawler later signed a contract with WWE and took on announcing duties during the early to mid-90s. Alongside the legendary Jim Ross, Lawler became the voice of WWE, and the duo is regarded by many as the greatest announcing team in WWE history.

Vince wanted Lawler on the RAW announce team

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will be the show's season premiere, and the announce team for the show was recently announced by WWE. Newcomers Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin will join Jerry Lawler behind the announcing desk for the flagship show. While speaking with Memphis Commercial Appeal, Lawler revealed that it was Vince McMahon's decision to add him to the team as a third announcer, as the boss didn't want two newcomers taking on announcing duties on their own, on WWE's biggest weekly show.

It was Paul [Heyman's] idea to put Vic and Dio on Raw. Apparently, what I was told, Vince [McMahon] said, 'You can't throw these two new, young guys on our flagship show. Call King.' That's how it happened.

