WWE News: Jerry Lawler sheds light on unscripted promo on RAW

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 376 // 25 Oct 2019, 21:36 IST

Jerry Lawler is part of RAW's three-man commentary team

The opening segment of the October 21 episode of WWE RAW saw Ric Flair announce Drew McIntyre as the fifth member of his team to face Team Hulk Hogan at Crown Jewel on October 31.

Many fans noted on social media during the show that Flair appeared to be drunk while he cut his promo in the first few minutes of the episode.

However, speaking on his The Jerry Lawler Show podcast, RAW commentator Jerry Lawler said he shared a dressing room with Flair in the hours before the segment and he knows for a fact that the 16-time World Champion was not drunk.

“I can assure you, I was with him for hours leading up to right before we went out on the air, and he was perfectly fine, so I know that people are saying Ric Flair was drunk or something like that. That was not the case.”

Lawler went on to say that Flair’s promo, in which he seemed to go off-script by addressing fans and Cleveland Browns football players at ringside, was likely not scripted.

“I think he was just so fired up and maybe because I don’t think that was an interview that was actually written for him, I think that they just let him go off on his own.”

What’s next for Ric Flair?

Team Ric Flair vs. Team Hulk Hogan is being advertised as one of the featured matches when WWE visits Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event next week.

Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre have been confirmed as members of Team Flair, while Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G and Ali will represent Team Hogan.

