WWE News- Jerry Lawler takes a shot at AEW Dynamite

Jerry Lawler

It was recently announced that the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode will be a special tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling. Some of the legends include:

Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage (2-time WWE Champion)

Lance Russell

"Hot Stuff" Eddie & Tommy Gilbert

Brian Christopher (WWE Tag Team Champion)

Austin Idol

Dave Brown

The Rock & Roll Express (NWA Tag Team Champions)

"Handsome" Jimmy Valiant

Jerry "The King" Lawler was a big part of Memphis Wrestling, as he along with Jerry Jarrett ran CWA Memphis Wrestling. In an interview with Cerrito Live, Lawler commented on the AEW Dynamite tribute episode and said that he has spoken with some of the people who will be at the show. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"I have talked to some guys and I think they're gonna have quite a few guys who were well known in Memphis. Dave Brown will be there. I talked to Dave and we have lunch every Thursday. Yeah, he's gonna be there."

He also believes that AEW Dynamite is doing this just to sell some tickets and Memphis Wrestling is the last thing on their minds. He said:

"They're looking to sell some tickets and pop the crowd. I think a tribute to Memphis Wrestling is actually the last thing on their minds. They're looking to sell some tickets and pop the crowd."

While Jerry Lawler himself can't be at the show due to his WWE ties, AEW will hopefully honor others like him who can't make it.