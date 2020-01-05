2-time WWE Champion and others to be honored on upcoming AEW Dynamite

The 8 January episode of AEW Dynamite will take place in Southaven, Mississippi. In keeping with that, AEW will be honoring the Legends of Memphis Wrestling at the Landers Center.

The wrestling legends who will be honored at this event are as follows:

Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage (2-time WWE Champion)

Lance Russell

"Hot Stuff" Eddie & Tommy Gilbert

Brian Christopher (WWE Tag Team Champion)

Austin Idol

Dave Brown

The Rock & Roll Express (NWA Tag Team Champions)

"Handsome" Jimmy Valiant

The late Brian Christopher a.k.a. Grand Master Sexay is also being honored at the event along with Macho Man Randy Savage. Brian Christopher's father, Jerry "The King" Lawler, was a large part of CWA Memphis Wrestling, which was founded by Jerry Jarrett. The promotion ran from 1977 - 1989.

Some of the biggest names in professional wrestling got their start in CWA Memphis Wrestling. This includes the likes of:

Bam Bam Bigelow

Hulk Hogan

The Iron Sheik

Jeff Jarrett

Paul Heyman

King Kong Bundy

Ric Flair

Rick Rude

Rocky Johnson

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Superstar Billy Graham

The Road Warriors

The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty)

Some of the names listed above are actually still under contract with WWE. And while they can't appear in person, their contribution to the territory will hopefully not go unnoticed.