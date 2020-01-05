×
2-time WWE Champion and others to be honored on upcoming AEW Dynamite

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020 IST

In the land of the Delta Blues
The 8 January episode of AEW Dynamite will take place in Southaven, Mississippi. In keeping with that, AEW will be honoring the Legends of Memphis Wrestling at the Landers Center.

The wrestling legends who will be honored at this event are as follows:

  • Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage (2-time WWE Champion)
  • Lance Russell
  • "Hot Stuff" Eddie & Tommy Gilbert
  • Brian Christopher (WWE Tag Team Champion)
  • Austin Idol
  • Dave Brown
  • The Rock & Roll Express (NWA Tag Team Champions)
  • "Handsome" Jimmy Valiant

The late Brian Christopher a.k.a. Grand Master Sexay is also being honored at the event along with Macho Man Randy Savage. Brian Christopher's father, Jerry "The King" Lawler, was a large part of CWA Memphis Wrestling, which was founded by Jerry Jarrett. The promotion ran from 1977 - 1989.

Some of the biggest names in professional wrestling got their start in CWA Memphis Wrestling. This includes the likes of:

Some of the names listed above are actually still under contract with WWE. And while they can't appear in person, their contribution to the territory will hopefully not go unnoticed.

