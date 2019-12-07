WWE News: Jessika Carr comments on her SmackDown debut as a full-time official

Jessika Carr

Jessika Carr created history on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown as she made her main roster debut as a full-time match official. Earlier, she had been on RAW and SmackDown but from this week onwards, Carr will be one of the main referees for the Blue brand.

The first match that she officiated involved Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss, where the Five Feet of Fury emerged as the victor.

With her debut, Jessika Carr becomes the only permanent female referee since the inception of RAW and SmackDown. Before moving up, Carr used to be a constant of NXT and has officiated loads of matches of the Black and Gold brand. On November 27, she bid goodbye to the NXT Universe and a week later, she worked her first match as an official of SmackDown.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Jessika Carr reflected on her new role on the Blue brand.

It’s intimidating to walk into a new locker room with people I’ve never worked with before, and there is a lot of trust to be gained and feeling out. I’m ready for that challenge.

There are no words for this day and night. So incredible grateful, thank you. #SmackDownOnFox — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) December 7, 2019

Carr believes that her joining SmackDown will mark an important step in the women's evolution.

For a woman to be in a position of authority, to be powerful and have a voice, it means so much to me to represent that culture and for others to see it. That’s the role model I needed when I was younger. Now, I can deliver that message.

Women should be seen as strong and independent. For me, the goal is to make this a seamless transition. It’s an important step for the women’s evolution and ‘Revolution.