WWE News: Jim Cornette accepts defeat to Vince Russo; claims he has a surprise gift for him

Jim Cornette claims that he has a surprise gift for Vince Russo; sarcastically admits defeat to his rival.

Cornette sarcastically stated that he was no match for Russo’s massive writing talent

What’s the story?

Jim Cornette responded to Vince Russo’s recent ‘apology’, by accepting defeat, albeit sarcastically, whilst also claiming that he has a surprise gift in store for Russo.

On a recent edition of his podcast the ‘Jim Cornette Experience’, Cornette stated that he was no match for Russo’s massive writing talent and encyclopaedic vocabulary, besides revealing the aforementioned surprise that he asserted Russo deserves.

In case you didn’t know...

Jim Cornette and Vince Russo have been rivals since the 1990s owing to their backstage differences during their time as the top bookers in professional wrestling back then. Cornette and Russo have taken multiple shots at one another over the years, with both sides levying a bevy of accusations against the other.

The heart of the matter

Russo recently posted a video wherein he was seen reading an ‘apology’ from a piece of paper, with said apology being labelled by most professional wrestling fans and experts as less than sincere, so to speak.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned video posted by Russo has now served to draw a reaction from Jim Cornette who emphasised that he has a gift for Russo which he’ll present to the latter as a surprise. Cornette added,

“You deserve this and you’re gonna get exactly what you deserve."

Additionally, taking a page out of his rival’s playbook, Cornette would go on to admit defeat, whilst praising Russo’s ‘massive writing talent’ and ‘encyclopedic vocabulary’, with all of his aforementioned statements about Russo being underlined with a hint of sarcasm.

What’s next?

Jim Cornette recently appeared on Table For 3- a popular show on the WWE Network, however, no plans for a potential return in a major backstage role seem to be on the cards for Cornette as of now.

On the other hand, Vince Russo has stated in recent interviews that he’d love to return to WWE, albeit as a contributor to the company’s Creative team, and not necessarily as the head of Creative like he was during the Attitude Era.

Author’s take

Jim Cornette and Vince Russo have made a tonne of contributions to our sport of professional wrestling.

Nevertheless, the two of them just seem hell-bent on tarnishing their own legacies by indulging in juvenile antics, what with regularly taking shots at one another on the interwebs. Jim Cornette vs Vince Russo isn’t over yet. Not by a long shot!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com