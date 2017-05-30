WWE News: Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff settle their differences on WWE Table for 3

Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff shook hands to bury the hatchet and close the show on a jolly note

by Prityush Haldar News 30 May 2017, 13:06 IST

Michaels Hayes, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Cornette were the guests for the episode

What’s the story?

WWE posted another episode of the WWE Network original series ‘Table for 3’ this week. The new episode features WWE Legends Michael Hayes alongside two of the most controversial figures in the world of wrestling, Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff.

Cornette and Bischoff were never the best of friends as was highlighted during the start of the show but the duo managed to work it all out during the episode.

In case you didn’t know...

Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff were on opposite sides during the Monday Night Wars. While Eric Bischoff was running WCW Nitro and beating WWE regularly on ratings, Jim Cornette was working in the creative team for the WWE trying to keep the company afloat during their 84-week loss to WCW in the ratings war.

The two men never really met in public leading to rumours that they were not very fond of each other.

The heart of the matter

Jim Cornette started by talking about how Bischoff had managed to edit out some of his scenes when he was in WCW for a shoot angle. Eric clarified saying that he was not in power to do so during the Bill Watts’ era in WCW.

Cornette was at his hilarious best when he confessed that he had picked his nose and stuck boogers on the windshield of Bischoff’s car.

The two, however, bonded over the fact that they both disliked Vince Russo. Michael Hayes jibed in with a few stories about how his time with the WWE and the contentment of helping book some of the best matches in the WWE including the Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels match at Wrestlemania 25.

Hayes asked the two men about their Wrestlemania fantasy matches for next year in Orlando to which Cornette said that he would book Brock Lesnar against Samoa Joe in a submission match. Eric Bischoff was of the opinion that he would like to see Roman Reigns turn heel and take on AJ Styles.

Hayes himself claimed that a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match would be a spectacle as well. The show ended with Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff shaking hands and congratulating Hayes on bringing them together.

What’s next?

The episode was shot during the Wrestlemania week when both Jim and Eric were in Orlando for the Wrestlemania Axxess panels. This collaboration with the WWE Network is not the first time that unlikely stars have come together for a series on the WWE Network.

With WWE mending fences with most of their former employees, such gatherings are going to become more frequent in the future.

Author's take

There is no doubt that Hayes, Cornette and Bischoff are some of the most talented and intelligent guys to have ever stepped into the business. A WWE Hall of Famer himself, Hayes acknowledged the work that Cornette and Bischoff did for the WWE and WCW respectively.

It was a feel good moment to see two prominent announcers burying their differences in public. This episode of ‘Table for 3’ may go down as one of the best in the history of the show.

