WWE News: Jim Cornette set to induct The Rock 'n' Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame

Cornette will be inducting the Rock 'n' Roll Express into the HOF Class of 2017

A recent article on WWE.com confirms that Jim Cornette will be making his return to the company after 12 years to induct The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jim Cornette has had a major influence in the careers of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson aka The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Cornette was actually the manager of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express’ rivals, the Midnight Express. Their rivalry dates back to 1984, which spread over territories like Mid-South Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW and much more.

Cornette was released from his WWE contract in 2005 and relations between the two haven’t been smooth since then. After all the allegations and accusations Cornette made against Vince McMahon and WWE, the announcement of his return to the promotion was a shocker for many wrestling fans.

Nonetheless, he was interviewed by the WWE regarding his role in the upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremony, in which he stated:

"I still haven't put an end to Rock 'n' Roll! I haven't been able to do it, so I guess I have to roll over and induct them."

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st. Alongside The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, the other inductees for the Hall of Fame class of 2017 are Kurt Angle, Theodore Long, Beth Phoenix, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Diamond Dallas Page and Eric Legrand, who will be the third recipient of the Warrior Award.

As much sense as it makes for Cornette to induct the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, WWE must be careful about handing over the ‘LIVE’ platform to him. It will be interesting to see what ‘The Louisville Loudmouth’ has to say when he returns to WWE after 12 long years.

