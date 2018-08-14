WWE News: Jim Neidhart's wife gives a further update about events leading to his passing

Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart

What's the story?

Further updates have surfaced with regards to the passing of WWE Legend and member of the Hart Foundation, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. The Superstars wife, Elizabeth Neidhart, spoke to emergency personnel about her husband's actions before the fall that ultimately caused his untimely passing at the age of 63.

Thanks to TMZ for the heads up!

In case you didn't know...

Rumours surfaced on the internet early on the 13th of August, that one half of the Hart Foundation tag team with Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, had passed away. The events were later confirmed by B. Brian Blair, a friend of the family and a former wrestler.

The news was later backed up by WWE, and Mauro Ranallo.

I'm not in the mood to write much. I just wanted to publically show my support for Ellie, Jenni, Muffy, @NatbyNature & @TJWilson I was honored to be allowed into the inner sanctum of the Hart family. Jim Neidhart always showed me love.🙏 #RIPAnvil — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 13, 2018

Bret Hart reacted to his brother's passing on Twitter as well, saying that he was 'stunned and saddened' to have heard the news.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

The heart of the matter

Elizabeth Neidhart told the emergency personnel and investigators that her husband was having difficulty sleeping and so got up to adjust the thermostat to a more comfortable level. Unfortunately, just as he was about to touch it, she said that he, 'turned weirdly as if he were about to dance.'

He fell towards the wall and the ground where he hit his head, and the officials found him there, lying on the floor with a 4-inch gash on his face.

While medications were found in Neidhart's home, none of it had been apparently abused.

Elizabeth had called 911 thinking that he was having a seizure, as he had suffered from seizures previously and had been prescribed medication for it. His last seizure was in 2017 of December, and his wife further added that the doctors believed that the former Hart Foundation member had Alzheimer's.

What's next?

Given the immense impact that Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart made in the lives of most of the people around him, his loss is a great one to the world as well as the Wrestling community. He had a great relationship with his daughter, Natalya, who was pulled from her match on Monday Night Raw following her father's tragic accident.

WWE honoured Jim Neidhart on their show on Monday Night Raw, hosting a segment in his memory. Ronda opened the show talking about Jim as well.

Sportskeeda offers its deepest condolences to the Neidhart family during this time of mourning.

