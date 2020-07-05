Jim Ross believes Donald Trump got his MAGA hat idea from Stone Cold Steve Austin

Jim Ross believes that Donald Trump took inspiration from WWE in more ways than one.

Donald Trump was a guest at WWE in 2000 at an MSG show

An interesting take on the current President of the United States (Pic Source: WWE)

Donald Trump and WWE go a long way back. A close friend of Vince McMahon, Trump has been on WWE TV several times, and his association with the McMahon family is well documented. Linda McMahon even served in his administration.

With that said, Jim Ross believes that Trump took inspiration from WWE in more ways than one, including his well-known MAGA hat.

Jim Ross believes Donald Trump took the MAGA hat idea from Stone Cold Steve Austin

On Grilling Jr, Jim Ross recounted Donald Trump showing up in 2000 at a Madison Square Garden show and said that Vince McMahon went to great pains to humanize Donald Trump by placing him amongst the wrestling fans.

JR believes that one of the reasons that Donald Trump wore the MAGA cap in the last campaign is that he got the idea off Stone Cold Caps. He said:

"He saw how Austin was responded to, and somehow or another, he coordinated that to that, he could be more of an everyday guy. And not the son of a rich real estate developer in New York City. Silver spoon, you know, special schools with all this other s**t. He could be more normal, more blue-collar by wearing a baseball cap."

JR's take on Donald Trump's marketing prowess is an interesting one and worth thinking about. It also speaks to Trump's ability to gauge audiences, a unique skill on its own.

