WWE News: Jim Ross comments on John Cena and Roman Reigns' personal promos

Jim Ross appeared on "the Herd" recently and commented on the personal promos between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

by Ian Carey News 27 Oct 2017, 19:49 IST

Reigns and Cena had an incredible verbal battle earlier this year on Raw

Jim Ross recently appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" to promote his new biography. He also dropped his opinion on the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns promos from last month while on the show.

Ross also commented on a variety of other issues including John Cena's pending transition to Hollywood. As always, the WWE Hall of Famer didn't pull any punches and told it exactly as he sees it.

Jim Ross' autobiography, 'SlobberKnocker: My Life in Wrestling', was released recently so he is doing a media tour to help promote it.

WWE's attempt to turn Roman Reigns into the next John Cena has been the biggest story in wrestling for the last three years. According to Ross, Reigns has a long way to go if he is to be thought of as at the same level as Cena.

“I was surprised that it got this personal as it did and real. The situation behind the scenes that the audience is not aware of is the keen competition If you want to make the big bread and have your name above the title," said the veteran WWE commentator.

Check out the video below of Jim Ross promoting his autobiography on "the Herd with Colin Cowherd"

John Cena is now on a part-time schedule which includes reduced house shows, television appearances, and PPVs. This leaves the company without their highest performing star for much of the year.

Less John Cena means lower house show numbers, lower ratings, and decreased Network subscriptions. WWE needs to make up for that loss and they are hoping Roman Reigns can fill the void. Unfortunately, there is little evidence to support the idea that Reigns is as much of a draw as Cena.

Ross is only in a position to comment on the matter as his role with WWE appears to be minimal at the moment. While many respect Jim Ross as one of the most knowledgeable people in the industry, his point of view often has little impact on the higher-ups in Connecticut.

The former Director of Talent for the promotion was signed to a new deal earlier this year but has only been used sparingly.